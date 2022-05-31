ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied home in the area of Lakeview Terrace was struck by gunfire late Monday night.

Authorities say officers were led to the Lakeview Terrace neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. for the report of shots into a house. Upon arrival, they located an occupied home that had been struck.

According to officials, none of the four occupants inside were injured during the incident.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.