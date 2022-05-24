ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied home in the area near Glenwood Avenue was struck by gunfire late Monday night.

Authorities say officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 200 block of Glenwood Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Once at the location, they combed through the area and found evidence of gunshots.

An occupied home, with a sole occupant, was struck several times by bullets. Officials say the resident, a man in his 20s, was not injured or struck during the incident.

No suspects are in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.