ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied home in the area of Durnan Street was struck by gunfire late night Tuesday.

Authorities say officers were led to the 300 block of Durnan Street around 10:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots into a house. They quickly determined that a home had been hit by gunfire in the immediate area.

According to investigators, the residence was occupied by three adults, a 4-year-old and a 3-year-old child at the time of the shooting. None of them were injured.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

