ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied house was struck by gunfire near Fernwood Avenue late Monday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the 200 block of Fernwood Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation around 9:30 p.m. Once at the scene, investigators determined that an occupied home was hit by gunfire.

According to officials, none of the individuals inside the residence were injured.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

A subsequent series of crimes involving occupied homes being struck by gunfire has developed over the last several weeks. Almost two weeks ago, a teen was nearly struck after a bullet pierced through his mattress during a similar incident overnight on Maria Street.

