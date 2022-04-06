ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied house was struck by gunfire in the area of Michigan Street Tuesday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the 200 block of Michigan Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 10:45 p.m. Once at the location, they found that a residence occupied by two adults and five young children was struck multiple times by gunfire.

According to officials, no-one inside the home was injured during the incident.

No suspects are in custody at this time. An investigation into this shooting is currently ongoing.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.