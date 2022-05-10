ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three occupied homes were struck by gunfire as a result of separate incidents across the city late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the first incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. when officers responded to the 200 blocks of Parsells Avenue for multiple ShotSpotter activations.

At the scene, police located evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area, and an occupied house was hit. None of the two occupants inside were injured.

Around two hours later, officers were led to the 100 block of Ackerman Street for the several activations from ShotSpotter. Officials say evidence was found, and an occupied residence was struck by gunfire.

Inside were three adults and five children, ranging in age from 1 to 16. None were injured in the shooting. In relation to the investigation, a 19-year-old city resident was arrested after leaving the area of the incident in a suspicious vehicle. An illegal firearm was recovered and criminal charges are pending.

Police was again called into action approximately three hours later for a similar incident in the 400 block of Arnett Boulevard. Officers located an occupied home that had been struck by gunfire.

The five residents inside were not injured during the shooting, according to authorities.

Officials have yet to specify if these incidents are related. No other suspects were taken into custody at this time. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.