ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two occupied homes were struck by gunfire in Rochester late Monday night, one on Melville Street and another on Wabash Street.

According to police, officers were led to Wabash Street around 7:15 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, they located evidence of gunshots in the immediate area.

They quickly identified a family dwelling, occupied by three adults and three children (aged 1,8 and 17). None of the people inside were struck by gunfire, authorities say.

Approximately two hours later, officials responded to the 400 block of Melville Street for the report of gunshots in the area. There, they found a home that was struck by bullets.

Police say the house was occupied by five adults, none of which were injured or struck during the incident. There are no suspects in custody in relation to either shooting.

An investigation is currently underway. Anyone with more information is asked to dial 911.

