ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County jury convicted a Rochester man Monday of murder and more in connection with a 2020 homicide that happened in a local grocery store.

According to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, 29-year-old Alexander Laureano was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, two counts of first-degree attempted robbery, second and second-degree attempted robbery in connection to the death of Chernet Tiruneh.

It was April 28, 2020, when Rochester police officers responded to Chappa’s Groceries for the report of a person shot. Once on scene officers discovered the store’s clerk, Tiruneh, was found dead from the shooting.

Laureano was later identified as a suspect and in March 2021, nearly a year after Tirunheh’s death, he was arrested.

Prosecutors say Laureano held Tiruneh at gunpoint and demanded money while Tiruneh was behind the counter, reaching for his legally registered firearm when Laureano shot and killed him.

“After two years, today’s conviction provides justice for Chernet Tiruneh’s friends, family, and the community he served,” said Assistant District Attorney Michael Harrigan. “The past years have been traumatic for Mr. Tiruneh’s family and they can rest assured today knowing that the man responsible for Chernet’s death faces a life sentence. I want to thank the Rochester Police Department and the community who supported Chernet for not giving up on this investigation, resulting in the successful prosecution of Alexander Laureano.”

“Chernet Tiruneh, was a staple and cherished member of this community, especially in the Beechwood neighborhood,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Chernet immigrated from Ethiopia and worked at his store every single day to provide for his family. Alexander Laureano’s despicable actions took away a beloved and hardworking man from his family for a quick attempt at money.”

Laureano is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9 where he faces the possibility of life in prison.