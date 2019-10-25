Guilty plea in ‘Naples 85’ animal abuse case

NAPLES, N.Y. (WROC) — A guilty plea from the man accused of animal cruelty this summer.

Richard Justice pleaded guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. He, along with his wife Jane Justice, were arrested as part of the “Naples 85” case in which 85 dogs were seized by the Ontario County Humane Society.

Jane’s court appearance was adjourned until next month.

Earlier this month, she was arrested again and charged with more counts of animal abuse.

Most of the dogs that were seized have since been adopted to forever homes.