ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly drunk driving crash in Rochester last year.

Justin Seabon pleaded guilty Monday to DWI and aggravated vehicular homicide in connection to the death of 83-year-old Milton Harris.

It was an emotional scene in court Monday as Seabon was seen hugging family members of Harris. Seabon was heard saying “I lost control. I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I can’t rewind it. I tried to rewind it. I can’t sleep at night. I’m so sorry, I’m sorry.”

Rochester police officials said officers responded to a crash on Genesee Park Boulevard around 5:15 p.m. On May 10, 2021.

According to investigators, Seabon crashed into a parked vehicle that harris was in, and then that car crashed into two other parked vehicles.

Authorities say Harris was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

According to police, Seabon does have a prior misdemeanor DWI conviction out of Williamson that occurred on Aug. 20, 2015.

