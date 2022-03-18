ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man will spend more than two decades in prison after pleading guilty in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in the city last year.

According to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, 41-year-old Delon McNeil pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection to the death of 25-year-old Jaquan Hill. As a result of the plea, he’ll serve 25 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.

Prosecutors say that McNeil shot Hill on May 3, 2021 on Cameron Street following a dispute over a vehicle. They say Hill died immediately from the gunshot wounds. McNeil was arrested four days later.

“Delon McNeil killed Jaquan Hill in broad daylight near an active community center,” said Assistant District Attorney Michael Robertson. “I want to thank the Rochester Police Department for their thorough investigation that led to Delon McNeil’s apprehension. We are pleased he is taking responsibility for his despicable actions and we hope he will spend the next 25 years correcting his behavior.”

“Delon McNeil violently took a life from our community and risked the lives of others by firing a weapon,” Doorley said. “Delon McNeil had no regard for Mr. Hill’s young life, the lives of the victim’s friends and family, or anyone who could have been caught in the crossfire. This was a completely unnecessary death and now McNeil will face the consequences of his actions.”

McNeil is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26.