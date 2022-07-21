ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teenager pled guilty in the murder of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed on North Clinton Avenue in December 2020, prosecutors said Thursday.

According to officials, 17-year-old Elijah Rosa pled guilty to murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Investigators apprehended Rosa as the suspect to the murder of 19-year-old Johnel Ravenell within 24 hours of the shooting. Police records show that Ravenell was fatally shot three times on the corner of North Clinton Avenue and Clifford Avenue on December 30, 2020.

“Elijah Rosa brutally executed Johnel Ravenell in broad daylight, with absolutely no regard for Mr. Ravenell’s life or the safety of our community,” said Assistant District Attorney Michael Robertson. “I want to thank the Rochester Police Department for their thorough investigation that led to Elijah Rosa’s arrest. With this guilty plea, it is our hope that Mr. Ravenell’s family has some closure.”

Rosa will be sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections.