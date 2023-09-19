ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Groveland man was charged with rape after he was accused of having sex with a minor, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

It was alleged that on September 13, 43-year-old Michael S. Szczesniak had sex with an individual who was younger than 17 years old. The exact age of the victim has not been confirmed.

Szczesniak was arrested last Thursday and charged with third-degree rape. He was taken to the Livingston County Jail and was held on bail.

He was later arraigned at the Livingston County Jail and was remanded to the custody of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.