ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece woman who was arrested after her husband of 40 years was shot and killed was sentenced to one-to-three years in prison.

On September 20, 2022, police said that 72-year-old Rawleigh Andrews was found dead on his driveway on Vintage Lane. He was shot in the head.

The victim’s wife, Skavon Andrews, was arrested after police said that a rifle was found inside the house. Prosecutors said that she pointed the rifle at her husband’s head and shot him in the right

Andrews pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, but last August, she was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide. She has been sentenced to a maximum of three years in prison and a minimum of one year.