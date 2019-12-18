Greece woman sentenced on child sex abuse charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman from Greece will spend the next 25 years in prison.

35-year-old Bonnie Hughes pleaded guilty to child sex abuse charges and was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court.

The victim in the case was Hughes’ own daughter. According to prosecutors, Hughes sent explicit photos of her 10-year-old daughter to her friend John Kohlmeier, who then had sexual contact with the victim on multiple occasions.

The judge said in court that Hughes didn’t protect her daughter and instead set her up with a sexual predator.

The defense attorney tried to lower her sentence but all things considered in the case — the judge imposed the maximum.

In addition to her sentencing, Hughes cannot have any contact with anyone under the age of 18 and must register as a sex offender.

Kohlmeier was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.