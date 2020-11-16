Greece woman indicted on murder, burglary charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Yazmin Moody, 32, of Greece was indicted on burglary and murder charges after a Nov. 4 incident near Wilkins and Carter Street.

RPD responded to the scene just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 4 for the report of an assault. When they arrived they found a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. A day after, the victim was identified as 29-year-old Daniel Baldwin.

Police identified Moody as a suspect and was taken into custody without incident. They say Baldwin and Moody were known to each other, but it was not a domestic related murder.

Moody was indicted on Murder in the Second Degree, and Burglary in the First Degree.

