ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece woman accused of killing her husband of 40 years is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

In September 2022, 72-year-old Rawleigh Andrews was found dead out on his driveway with a gunshot to his head. According to Greece police, his wife Skavon Andrews was on the scene and a rifle was found inside the home.

It was alleged that Skavon Andrews pointed the firearm at her husband’s head and shot him in his right cheek. She was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Andrews is expected to appear in court Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. for the start of the trial.