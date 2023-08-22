ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece woman accused of killing her husband in September was found guilty of criminal negligent homicide Tuesday, according to News 8 staff.

News 8 staff in the courtroom say Skavon Andrews was found guilty of criminal negligent homicide in the death of her husband Rawleigh Andrews.

Skavon was originally accused of second-degree murder, to which the jury found her not guilty of.

The decision came after the jury had been deliberating for three days. An attorney tells News 8 the longer they deliberated, the more likely her outcome was going to change.

“A lesser included charge is a situation where the facts presented to a jury support a lower charge,” Trial Attorney Mark Foti of Foti Law told News 8. “There’s reasonable doubt to the original charge, such as murder, but there’s support for a charge such as manslaughter or something that includes some of the same elements but not the same degree of offense.”

Skavon Andrews was arrested in September 2022 after her husband was found dead in their driveway. Police say that he was shot in the head. She was at the scene.

Andrews was arrested after a search found a rifle inside the home. She was accused of pointing the rifle at her husband’s head and shooting him.

According to Greece police, Andrews was married to her husband for 40 years. At the time of her arrest, their neighbors said that they were surprised that this incident happened in their area.

Skavon was offered a plea deal of manslaughter, which she turned down. A sentencing date has yet to be set.