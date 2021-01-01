Greece police unsure of motive after resident fires multiple rounds outside of home

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is investigating after several shots were fired from a home on Arcadia Parkway early Friday.

According to Sgt. Jared Rene, 911 calls came in to report shots fired or fireworks around 2:25 a.m. While responding, officers were flagged down by a neighbor who confirmed she had heard the shots, and indicated her home was struck by a round or some sort of projectile.

Heavy police presence in Greece off Latta Rd. Talked to a resident of the neighborhood who said she heard shots around 2:30am She had left her house for a pet sitting obligation and is not allowed back in her house.Her husband is home & was told to stay inside @News_8 #roc @mcfw pic.twitter.com/G5qr77swHX — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) January 1, 2021

Along with Greece police, New York State Police and SWAT vehicles were called to assist securing the area.

“Officers were able to narrow down where the shots were coming from — a home on Arcadia Parkway,” Rene said.

“We made contact with the residents in that home. They cooperated and came out of that home and we cleared that home for safety proposes and are conducting interviews with residents.”

Spoke to a neighbor who says she heard shots fired at 2:30am. Can not go to her home right now. No one is being let in or out of this residential area as authorities continue to investigate. We should be getting an update from PD soon. https://t.co/7DIzHVBWk7 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) January 1, 2021

Officials said as of right now, they believe it was only one person who was firing multiple rounds. The type of gun is unknown. It is also not immediately clear if there was a motive.

“It sounds like possibly the person was just firing, but it’s too early to know if there was an intended target or something else going on but that’s part of this process to talk to all the people involves to talk to witnesses.”

Currently, there are no reported injuries or arrests, but officials continue to investigate the case. Rene said he doesn’t believe there is still a danger to the public.

“Anytime there’s a firearm involved, particularly where it’s a neighborhood where homes are close to each other, we try to create a perimeter to establish safety,” Sgt. Rene said.

The streets near and around Arcadia Parkway and Latta Road were closed, but are expected to reopen on Friday morning.

“Obviously, you see a large police presence, you see SWAT, that can be unnerving. I hope that’s a double edge sword that they feel comfortable we responded very quickly had a perimeter quickly,” Rene said.