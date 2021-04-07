Police warn of gunpoint car theft pattern in Monroe County

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Police Department officials are warning the public of a pattern of car theft at gunpoint in the community.

“Over the last several weeks there have been numerous instances of vehicles being stolen at gunpoint throughout Monroe County,” Greece police said in a Wednesday press release. “These crimes are typically occurring in the evening or early night time hours.”

According to Greece police officials, the crimes occurred in the evening or early night time hours.

Police say thieves are operating with two typical patterns of robbery:

The thieves will rear end the target vehicle at low speeds and wait for the victim to exit the vehicle. They will then approach the victim and rob them for their vehicle at gun point. If you are involved in a situation described above, you should remain in your vehicle with the doors locked, call 911 immediately and if possible, leave the location for a public place or police station to seek assistance.

The thieves will follow the victim to their destination (sometimes their home or other location) and will wait for the victim to exit their vehicle. They will then approach them on foot and rob them for their vehicle at gunpoint. Please pay close attention to your surroundings. If you feel you are being followed or feel there is a potential threat in your vicinity, you should consider driving to a public area or police station rather than to your home. You should remain in your vehicle with the doors locked and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greece Police Department at 585-581-4032.

You can also provide information to the email or phone number below.

GPD Tip E-mail: gpdtips@greeceny.gov

GPD Tip Line: 585-581-4016

