Father, 2 others charged in Greece abduction case

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The father of two kids who were abducted in Greece earlier this year, along with two others, have been indicted on multiple charges by a Monroe County Grand Jury, Greece police officials announced Tuesday.

On January 18, an Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Shekeria Cash and 5-year-old Dimitri Cash after they were forcibly taken from a Greece foster home on English Road. On January 20, the children were found unharmed in Montgomery, Alabama, tracked by a vehicle that was rented in the Rochester area.

“Over the course of the past six weeks the Greece Police Department led an investigation to hold those individuals responsible,” said Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe. “Today we are please to announce three people have been charged for their roles in this horrific conspiracy.”

Named in the 19-count indictment is the children’s father, Dimitri Cash Sr., along with Joenathan Cash and Kimara Pluviose, who all face charges of kidnapping, robbery, and more (full indictment below).

“Dimitri Cash Sr. is charged, most important with kidnapping in the first degree, which is a class a felony,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “It’s really amazing if you think about these two children being abducted from Greece and they were located safely and brought back to this location and foster families within 48 hours, and again it’s truly amazing. We look forward to this case being tried in Supreme Court.”

The police chief said Joenathan Cash is the cousin of Dimitri Cash Sr., but was not known to the children. He added that Pluviose was the girlfriend of Dimitri Cash Sr.

“He can be charged with, obviously the planning of the kidnapping,” Doorley said. “He didn’t necessarily have to be there and also there’s a conspiracy to commit kidnapping charge in the indictment.”

According to a complaint filed by a Greece police detective, Dimitri Cash Sr. — the father of two children — helped plan the kidnapping when two people broke into the foster home, duct taped a victim and homeowner to two children, pushed them down the basement stairs, and hit them multiple times.

“I can speak to my belief, not specific to the indictment: Dimitri was the one that organized this thing and Joenathan and Kimara were the ones that executed this at that residence,” Chief Forsythe said.

According to the indictment:

Dimitri Cash and Pluviose lived together in a rental housing unit in Alabama before the abduction

The indictment says Pluviose rented a vehicle around the date of the abduction

Pluviose picked up Joenathon Cash and they drove to Whitehall Drive

There, Joenathon Cash and Dimitri Cash discussed the kidnapping

Pluviose and Jonathon Cash then went to the English Road home, broke in, and kidnapped the children

Pluviose then drove to Alabama with the children

The police complaint says one of the victims from the break-in suffered significant bruises from the violence.

The complaint says the suspects stole a victim’s car and left the house with Shekeria and Dimitri Cash Jr.

Unsealed indictment

