Greece police provide update on West Parkway homicide investigation

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police released new information Wednesday about a homicide investigation on West Parkway.

Investigators say Ottilia Piros, 36, was found dead in her home Tuesday by officers responding to a welfare check. They say Piros had been shot in the head.

Police believe it happened sometime on Monday.

Here at Greece Police HQ: Chief Forsythe says Ottilia Piros age 36 is the victim of a homicide currently under investigation by the department @News_8 pic.twitter.com/bplwCD5Wy3 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) December 30, 2020

Officers were called to the home by a mother who said she had not heard from her daughter in 2 days.

“Upon arrival, they were met with the family member, spoke to then and upon entering the house found the female deceased on the floor of the kitchen,” Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe said.

BREAKING: Greece suspicious death investigation now a homicide investigation. Victim, 36-year-old Ottilia Piros, was shot in the head, Greece police say. @News_8 — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) December 30, 2020

The investigation is ongoing and officials believe it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.