Greece police provide update on West Parkway homicide investigation

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police released new information Wednesday about a homicide investigation on West Parkway.
Investigators say Ottilia Piros, 36, was found dead in her home Tuesday by officers responding to a welfare check. They say Piros had been shot in the head.
Police believe it happened sometime on Monday.
Officers were called to the home by a mother who said she had not heard from her daughter in 2 days.
“Upon arrival, they were met with the family member, spoke to then and upon entering the house found the female deceased on the floor of the kitchen,” Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe said.
The investigation is ongoing and officials believe it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.