GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police officials say an investigation is underway into the report of two dogs stolen earlier this week.

Police say a resident on Mason Avenue, off of West Ridge Road, reported Thursday that two French bulldogs were stolen from the residence.

According to the person who filed the report, the theft took place after 7 p.m.

Details are limited at this time.

