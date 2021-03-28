Greece police investigating after house was shot

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – Police with the Greece Police Department said a house was struck around 2 p.m. Sunday in the neighborhood of Shore Acres Drive and the Spanish Gardens Apartments.

Roadways nearby were closed for the investigation, and residents in the area were asked to shelter in place. Around 6 p.m. residents received a text from Monroe County notifying them that the investigation concluded and the shelter in place order was lifted.

Greece Police Sgt. Rene said they executed a very large area search and utilized multiple police resources.

Rene also said this could be something as simple as someone doing target practice. If you know whether someone was using a firearm in this area, you’re encouraged to call Greece police.

@GreecePoliceNY are investigating a shots fired call in the area of Shore Acres Drive in which rounds have struck at least one home in the area. Nearby roadways will be closed and residents in the area are being instructed to shelter in place until we deem it safe. — Greece Police NY (@GreecePoliceNY) March 28, 2021