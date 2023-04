ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police announced the arrest of two teenagers after they stole a car on West Ridge Road Sunday night.

Officers that after 5 p.m., the suspects — a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy — were using a “dangerous instrument” while stealing the vehicle.

Police say they found the car later, which ran into a parked car. The two boys ran from the scene but were caught later.

The two teens are currently charged with robbery, grand larceny, and menacing.