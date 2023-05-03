ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were arrested and a woman was shot during a police chase with two separate vehicles in Greece and throughout the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers heard gunshots near Flower City Park and saw two white Jeeps drive off from the area. Police said they tried to stop the vehicles, but neither stopped.

One chase ended at a gas station on the corner of Dewey Avenue and Stone Road, with one man being taken into police custody.

The second jeep, according to police, stopped on Jackson Street in Rochester. RPD said that the vehicle had damage consistent with that of gunfire.

RPD learned that the second jeep dropped off a 37-year-old woman and a two-year-old child at Rochester General Hospital. The woman is being treated for a gunshot wound in her upper body and her injuries are not life-threatening. The adult male inside the vehicle was also found at the hospital.

Additionally, officers said they found a loaded handgun on Rt. 104, which was discarded during the pursuits.

Both pursuits are currently under investigation as police try to determine if anyone else was involved in the shooting.

Large police presence on the corner of Dewey Ave and Stone rd in Greece. Greece PD, State police and marshals task force are on scene. The investigation appears to be surrounded around this white suv. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/FPaaw7TvYU — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) May 3, 2023

