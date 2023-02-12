ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a shoplifting incident Friday evening.

Friday evening shortly after 5 p.m., the Macy’s security at Greece Ridge Mall investigated a shoplifting incident involving a man.

Prior to police’s arrival, the Greece Police Department says the man threatened security and began throwing items around while making violent threats.

They add that when the man learned that police were responding, he left the store in the truck in the below photo.

(Photo courtesy of Greece Police Department)

The Greece Police Department says that no one was injured and no shots were fired at the mall.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call 911 or the Greece Police tip line at (585) 581-4016.