ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police announced the arrest of four teens that were caught driving a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to a report that juveniles were trying to steal a car from Calm Lake Circle. The vehicle then drove away from police and was later found abandoned on Denise Road.

According to police, the car was stolen from the Town of Brighton. A perimeter was established and police arrested four 16-year-olds from Rochester.

The four teens are facing charges of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.