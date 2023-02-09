ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester kids were arrested and charged with robbery after they allegedly shoplifted a Dewey Avenue store with a BB gun, the Greece Police Department announced via social media.

Officers responded to the report, which said that one of the kids had what appeared to be a gun. Upon arrival, they found and detained three minors and recovered the BB and the stolen items.

Two of the three detainees — a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old male — were charged with second-degree robbery.

Both kids were issued appearance tickets to return to youth court at a later date.