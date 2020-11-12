Greece man recovering after shooting on New York Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in the west side of the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of 4 New York Street for the report of a male shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unoccupied vehicle struck by at least one gunshot.

While investigating further, officers learned the 26-year-old man was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center by private vehicle with as least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

According to officials, his injuries are non-life threatening. No one is in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

