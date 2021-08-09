Greece man with prior child sex abuse conviction pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece man with a prior child sex abuse conviction pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, federal officials announced Monday.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says 37-year-old Hector Savage pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography by an individual with a prior conviction. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.

Savage was convicted of child sex abuse in Monroe County Court back in 2003.

Federal officials say in May 2019, he possessed approximately 20 images of child pornography on an Apple iPhone.

Some of the images depicted prepubescent minors or minors under 12 years old.

