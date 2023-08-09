ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece man convicted of fraudulently buying and selling sports cards has been sentenced to 27 months in prison.

According to investigators, 35-year-old Kyle Bertrand was advertising highly valued cards that he did not own nor did he plan on delivering. They explain a buyer would reach out to Bertrand for a price, that buyer would send money by wire, and Bertrand would confirm that the cards shipped out.

The buyers would either receive empty boxes or cards less valuable than what they ordered.

Bertrand was also accused of crafting a scheme to steal cards online —he would reach a seller for a price and pay through a credit card. Once he received the cards, Bertrand would then dispute the payment to his credit card company, leading to the payment being revoked.

Prosecutors said Bertrand defrauded six victims out of $33,360 between October 2021 and February 2022.

At the time, Bertrand was on supervised release after he was convicted in 2017 for federal fraud and identity theft convictions.

In addition to serving 27 months in prison, Bertrand is required to pay approximately $33K in restitution for the wire fraud conviction.