Greece man blind in one eye after being shot with a paintball gun while driving

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say one man is permanently blind in one eye and one man has been charged after an incident that occurred in late June.

RPD says a 42-year-old Greece man was driving on Dewey Avenue with his window down on June 20 when he was shot in the left eye with a paintball round.

He was taken to URMC for treatment but was permanently blinded in that eye bud to the direct impact of the round.

Police charged 27-year-old Darnell Berry, a city resident, with Assault in the second degree.

He was booked into the county jail and later arraigned in Rochester City Court.