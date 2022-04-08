GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece man is facing multiple charges after being accused of attempting to assault a police officer with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say 51-year-old Joseph Bartolone is charged with attempted aggravated assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree criminal mischief.

According to Greece police, officers responded to the 200 block of Judy Ann Drive on Thursday for the report of a family dispute. They say when officers arrived, they learned that a man involved was inside the house with access to a rifle

Police say officers spoke briefly to the man on the phone and learned he was “agitated.” Officials say while officers were speaking with family members, shots were fired from the residence toward the area where the police vehicles were parked.

According to police, officers secured the area and additional resources were called in, including Greece police SWAT, hostage negotiators, and Monroe County FIT.

Officials say negotiators ultimately gained the man’s cooperation in exiting the home, and he was safely taken into custody.

Authorities say a search warrant was executed and the rifle, along with additional ammunition was recovered. Police say at least one marked Greece police vehicle had damage from bullet strikes.

Bartolone was arranged in Greece Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail. Bail was set at $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $750,000 non-secure bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.