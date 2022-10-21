ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece man was arrested and charged with wire and mail fraud after it was alleged he was fraudulently selling sports cards.

According to to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Kyle Bertrand advertised on social media forums that he had collectible sports cards for sale, that he either never possessed nor intended to deliver. The cards he advertised were highly valued and appeared legitimate.

Prosecutors say Bertrand was then contacted by some buyers, negotiated sales prices, and then directed them to send payment through a mobile payment service. Instead of receiving the cards, the buyers alleged that they received either empty boxes or different cards of lower value.

Card sellers also accused Bertrand of stealing cards from them, according to the complaint. Bertrand allegedly contacted them, negotiated a purchase price, and then made a payment through a credit card service. He would then go on to dispute the payment through his credit card company to revoke his payment.

The U.S. Attorney’s office reported that Bertrand defrauded six victims in Florida, Ohio, Missouri, and Pennsylvania out of approximately $33,360.

The charges that Bertrand faces carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He was on supervised release following federal fraud and identity theft convictions.