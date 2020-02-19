Greece man arrested, charged after making threats to Schumer and Schiff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece man was arrested and charged after making threats to Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Adam Schiff.

Salvatore Lippa II, 57, was charged by criminal complaint with threatening to assault and murder a federal officer on account of the performance of their official duties, and interstate communication of a threat.

According to the U.S. Attorney Sean Eldridge, on January 23, Schiff received a threatening voice mail that included a death threat to the congressman.

On February 4, Schumer also received a threatening voice mail that contained a death threat.

The reported threats were investigated, and led to Lippa who then confessed to making the calls because he was upset about the impeachment proceedings.

He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both.

Lippa is self-employed and does carpentry and other contracting jobs.

He was released from custody Wednesday, but with some restrictions.

No drinking

No guns

Subject to urine tests

Monitoring deveice

No travel outside of Western New York

Can still work at his job

No driving

