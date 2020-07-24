Greece man arrested after two shootings, multiple weapons discovered in home

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after an investigation into two separate shootings and a burglary this month.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, officers of a SWAT team arrested 29-year-old Rashad Johnson.

According to the Rochester Police Department, investigators were led to Johnson after looking into a shooting from July 5 when a 29-year-old male was shot on Rugby Avenue, and a shooting from Thursday night when officers found a 31-year-old female, city resident with a gunshot wound to her head.

Upon issuing a search warrent for Johnson’s home and vehicle, investigators discovered:

Cobray CM11/9mm carbine unloaded

Saiga 7.62 rifle unloaded

Ithaca Deerslayer 12 gauge loaded with one round

(3) 9mm handgun magazines

9mm, 45 cal, 7.62 rounds

Johnson was charged as follows:

Assault in the first degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon second degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree for the shooting at 54 Rugby on 07/5/20.

Assault in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon second degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree for the shooting at 506 Jay Street on 07/23/20.

Johnson was also charged with Burglary in the second degree and Criminal Mischief in the second degree for a burglary committed at 273 Pullman Avenue that was unrelated to the shooting cases.

Johnson is currently on parole and is facing additional charges for the firearms located at his home. Johnson was booked in the Monroe County Jail and later arraigned in Rochester City Court.