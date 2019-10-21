Greece man accused of striking 6 vehicles Saturday charged with DWI

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece man is charged with DWI and multiple traffic violations after he allegedly struck six different vehicles Saturday night.

Police say 34-year-old Frank Marcella was driving northbound on Mitchell Road around 9:15 p.m. Saturday when he rear-ended a vehicle near the West Ridge Road intersection. That vehicle that was crashed into pushed into a second vehicle.

Police say Marcella left that scene and started driving eastbound on West Ridge Road and when he reached the Standish Road intersection, he tried to split two vehicles, but ended up striking both of them in the process.

Police say from there, Marcella began driving into oncoming traffic in which he struck a fifth vehicle, in a head-on collision.

Police say after that, Marcella, hopped the median so he was traveling eastbound again, and then rear-ended another vehicle.

At that point, police say his vehicle became disabled at the intersection of Latona Road and West Ridge Road, where he was arrested.

Police say there were no serious injuries.