ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece man was sentenced to seven years in state prison Friday morning after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a police officer.

According to the Greece Police Department, officers went to Judy Ann Drive and learned that a man involved in a family dispute was in a home with a rifle. After speaking with him over the phone, they learned he was agitated.

Officers then said that he began to shoot from inside the home towards the police cars. Police secured the home and called for more resources. Negotiators eventually got the man to cooperate and come out of the home.

Joseph Bartolone, 51, was arrested and convicted of attempted aggravated assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon, which he pleaded guilty to in court. He was also charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Bartolone will spend the next seven years in state prison and was ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution to the Greece Police Department for a damaged vehicle.