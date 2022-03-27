GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece resident was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated after police say he drove off the road, hit a home and landed in a channel of water.

According to authorities, around 12:25 a.m. officers were sent to Long Pond Road for a single vehicle crash. During the investigation officers learned the driver failed to navigate the intersection, left the road, and struck a private residence on Edgemere Drive.

After hitting the house, the vehicle ended up in a channel of water.

Police say Dale Danforth, 60, was charged with several offenses including: Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, Circumvent of an Interlock Device, Unlicensed Operation.

Danforth was previously convicted following a similar incident around ten years ago.

The Lakeshore Fire Department assisted and there were no reported injuries.