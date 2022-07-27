ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man charged in the shooting death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz appeared in court Wednesday morning.

21-year-old Kelvin Vickers, who is from Massachusetts, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing which was waived. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley says a grand jury has voted to indict over the past few days, however specific charges are not being announced just yet.

“The grand jury has heard evidence over the last two days. They have voted in indictment, and now I’m just going to consult with the family and Rochester Police Department as to when this grand jury indictment shall rise. I want to be respectful to RPD and obviously Officer Mazurkiewicz’s family,” Doorley explains.

Doorley also told News 8 she would be the prosecutor in this case. News 8 is also learning that Vickers was recently released from the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts at the end of May.

We are working to determine what charges he was serving under and will bring you updates when that becomes available.

