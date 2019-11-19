Rochester man faces life-threatening injuries after Grand Ave. shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man suffered life threatening injuries following a shooting on the city’s northeast side Monday evening.

Rochester police officials say officers responded to the 400 block of Grand Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 25-year-old city resident with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Grand Avenue is closed while police investigate.

Officials say no one is in custody at this time in connection to the incident.

This was the fourth Rochester resident to be hospitalized with a gunshot wound in the city Monday. Three people were shot after reports of a fight around 2 p.m. on Costar Street. None of their injuries are considered life-threatening.