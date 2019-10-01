Golf carts impounded, burglary investigation ongoing

Golf carts lined up at the 18th Annual Emmys Golf Classic presented by the Television Academy Foundation at the Wilshire Country Club on Monday, October 30, 2017, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for Television Academy/AP Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pair of golf carts are in a police impound lot Tuesday morning.

Rochester police responded to Genesee Valley Golf Course’s clubhouse around 1 a.m. for the report of a burglary.

Police say keys to golf cats were stolen, among other perishable items,

About an how later, while on patrol, officers say they saw two golf carts being driven in the area of Avenue D and Bradford Street.

Two persons of interest were stopped and released.

The golf carts were towed to the RPD Auto Impound lot.

The investigation is going.