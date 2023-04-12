ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police recovered a “ghost gun” and a large amount of suspected narcotics after a chase Tuesday night in Rochester.

Police responded to a call around 7 p.m. on the 2400 block of Dewey Avenue for a robbery with shots fired. A man claimed two suspects entered a building he was in, threatened him with handguns, and stole his Mercury Mountaineer, along with other items.

Rochester Police spotted the SUV on Dewey Avenue and Seneca Park and tried to stop it, but it sped off, before eventually crashing into a parked car on Argo Park.

Two suspects ran away from the crash, but were eventually arrested. Investigators say they discovered evidence of shots fired, a loaded handgun, and loaded P80 “ghost gun” and drugs.

Police charged 33-year-old Willie Banks and 19-year-old Sion Gamble with:

– Robbery in the 1st Degree (B Felony)

– Robbery in the 2nd Degree (C Felony)

– Burglary in the 2nd Degree (C Felony)

– Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (C Felony)

– Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree (D Felony)

– Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree (D Felony)

– Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (E Felony)

Banks was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree due to a previous assault and robbery conviction.