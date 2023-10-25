ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Georgia man was arrested in Rochester Monday on gun charges and DWI after a police chase, according to the New York State Police.

Troopers of the GIVE Initiative (Gun Involved Violence Elimination) tried to stop a Dodge Avenger in the area of Hudson Avenue and Clifford Avenue for driving too fast. The driver did not stop.

After a chase, the driver eventually stopped the car at Rochester General Hospital. The driver, 22-year-old James A. Johnson, Jr. was arrested. Troopers said he had an illegal handgun, which was loaded, and that he was intoxicated.

Johnson was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and DWI. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail.