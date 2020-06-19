1  of  74
Closings
George Floyd mural in Brownsville vandalized

Crime

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

George Floyd mural in Brownsville vandalized (source: KVEO Derick Garcia)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A Brownsville mural dedicated to the memory of George Floyd has been vandalized.

The mural, painted by artist Marcos Castro, is located in downtown Brownsville and was dedicated by the artist to Floyd’s memory and a hope for a better tomorrow.

On Thursday, pictures surfaced of the vandalization of the mural, which shows Floyd’s face marked out of the painting.

However, Castro returned to the site on Thursday and is working to restore the mural and hide the marks left on it.

The Brownsville Police Department received a report about the incident and are looking into it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

