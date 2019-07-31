Geneva police officer arrested after incident of ‘unnecessary force’

GENEVA, N.Y (WROC) — A Geneva police officer has been arrested following an incident of “unnecessary force” with a woman.

Geneva police Chief Michael Passalacqua says officer Jack Montesanto was arrested shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday and charged with one count of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.

As of July 25, Montesanto has been suspended with pay as authorities continue their investigation, according to Passalacqua.

Passalacqua says the incident took place when the arrested officer was responding to a call of a noise complaint on Main Street in Geneva in the early morning hours of July 23.

Officials say the victim is OK, is cooperating with the investigation, and that she has been in contact victims’ services.

Montesanto has been with the force since August 2009.

“Although this allegation is disturbing, it in no way diminishes the trust I have of Geneva Police Department officers who work every day to protect our city,” Passalacqua said.

Officials say body camera footage is part of the evidence collected so far in the investigation.

Montesanto is scheduled to be arraigned at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Joining the Geneva Police Department for the press conference Wednesday was officials from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office.

