ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A twice-convicted felon from Geneva who was convicted of drug and firearm charges was sentenced to 210 months in prison on Wednesday.

According to officials, 36-year-old Rudolph Brumfield, also known as Rudy, led a cocaine trafficking organization in Geneva and other parts of Ontario County. They added that Brumfield obtained cocaine and marijuana from suppliers in California.

In January 2020, the Geneva Police Department and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants at the residence of Brumfield’s girlfriend on Toledo Street — where Brumfield stored, manufactured, and sold the drugs — as well as Brumfield’s home on North Genesee Street.

During the searches, investigators uncovered 2.7 kilograms of cocaine, 69.7 grams of crack cocaine, 18 packages of marijuana, packaging materials, two firearms — one of which was stolen, a box of ammunition, and over $161,000 in cash.

Officials said that Brumfield was convicted in 2006 and 2012 of felony charges and was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.