GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies from the New York State Police in Canandaigua said they arrested a male Geneva resident on Sexual Conduct Against a Child charges Saturday.

58-year-old Andrew E. Jensen was also charged with Incest in the Third Degree which is a class E felony.

Jensen was processed and arraigned at Ontario County CAP in front of Honorable Judge Schaertl. NYSP said Jensen was released to pretrial services with an electronic monitoring bracelet.