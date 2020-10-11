Geneva man faces arson charge in Lyons

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies in Wayne County arrested a Geneva man and charged him with arson on Saturday evening.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Brandon Golden for arson in the 4th degree. It is alleged that Golden took property from a residence on Elmer Street in Lyons and started a fire.

According to deputies, the fire burned out of control and caused damage to the residence next door.

Golden was released with an appearance ticket, and will appear at the Town of Lyons Court on a later date to answer his charges.